At least six people died, several others injured in US fresh airstrike in Northern Baghdad

Iraqi media claim that fresh airstrike has been carried by the US forces to target a commander of Iraqi paramilitary force whose majority faction has close ties with Iran, killing six people and leaving many others injured in northern Baghdad.

BAGHDAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2020) After killing Iran Top Commander Qaseem Soleimani, the US carried out airstrike against Iraq’s Hashed All-Shaabi Paramilitary Force in northern part of Baghdad here on Saturday.

According to Iraqi media, six people were killed and several others injured by the US airstrike in the northern Baghdad. However, there is not clear statement yet from the US. The strike was carried out near Camp Taji in northern Baghdad where a convey belonging to Hashed Al-Shaabi—an Iraqi paramilitary network whose Shiite-majority faction has close connection with was reported to be present there.

An Iraqi tv claimed that it was US airstrike that left six people dead and several others injured.

The fresh attack has been carried out by the US after Friday airstrike wherein top Iranian Commander Qassem Soleimanai was killed and while deputy commander of Iraqi Shaabi Force was also killed at Baghdad airport.

The US said that it carried out attack for “defense” as Iran could not attack US forces in the region. Iran in response to US attack said that it would take revenge of its commander’s killing. Thousands of Irani citizens also took to the streets, demanding their leadership for “revenge” on killing of Qassem Soleimani.