At least three injured in powerful blast outside a mosque in Quetta

(@fidahassanain)

The police officials and ambulances have rushed to the crime scene for investigation and care of the victims respectively.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2020) At least three people were injured in a powerful blast outside a mosque in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan on Friday.

The blast took place outside Masjid Usman in Quetta where three people were injured.

Police have rushed to the crime scene for investigation and ambulances are also on the way to do care of the victims and to shift them to nearby hospital.

Till writing of these lines, the cause of bomb blast is not known yet.