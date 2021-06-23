UrduPoint.com
At Least Three People Dead, 25 Others Injured In Johar Town Blast In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 hours ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:27 AM

Police say four people are in critical condition, investigation is under way and the entire area has been cordoned off.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2021) At least three people died and 25 others injured in a blast that took place in Johar Town area of the provincial capital.

The blast has damaged the windowpanes of nearby buildings in Johar Town. A car and a number of buildings have also been damaged by the blast near Shok Chowk.

The initial report suggests that it is a remote-controlled bomb blast that was foiled to hit the 'real target'.

The injured including the police constables have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital. According to the latest reports, some injured are in critical condition.

Police and rescue workers have reached the spot and started operation.

According to the rescue workers, it was gas pipeline that exploaded and cuaused damage.

But there was witness woman who contradicted the rescue workers, saying that blast took place inside a motorcycle that damaged the nearby buildings.

The police have been investigating the matter, forensic experts have also reached there and the place of incident have been cordoned off.

