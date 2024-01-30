At regional moot, Pakistan reiterates commitment to Afghan peace, prosperity

As the representatives from 10 regional countries gathered here for a Regional Countries Conference on Afghanistan, Pakistan reiterated its commitment to peace and prosperity in the war-torn country

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) As the representatives from 10 regional countries gathered here for a Regional Countries Conference on Afghanistan, Pakistan reiterated its commitment to peace and prosperity in the war-torn country.

The conference titled "Afghanistan's Regional Cooperation Initiative" was hosted by the Afghan caretaker government.

The international event was attended by diplomats from Pakistan, Russia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Indonesia.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Kabul Ubaid Nizamani, who represented Pakistan in the moot, wrote on X that he reiterated his country's commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

He emphasized that the region must work together to harness mutually beneficial connectivity potential and address shared concerns.

"Represented Pakistan in Regional Countries conference on Afghanistan in Kabul. Reiterated our commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan. Region must work together to harness mutually beneficial connectivity potential and address shared concerns," the ambassador wrote on the social media platform.