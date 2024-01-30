At Regional Moot, Pakistan Reiterates Commitment To Afghan Peace, Prosperity
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
As the representatives from 10 regional countries gathered here for a Regional Countries Conference on Afghanistan, Pakistan reiterated its commitment to peace and prosperity in the war-torn country
KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) As the representatives from 10 regional countries gathered here for a Regional Countries Conference on Afghanistan, Pakistan reiterated its commitment to peace and prosperity in the war-torn country.
The conference titled "Afghanistan's Regional Cooperation Initiative" was hosted by the Afghan caretaker government.
The international event was attended by diplomats from Pakistan, Russia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Indonesia.
Ambassador of Pakistan in Kabul Ubaid Nizamani, who represented Pakistan in the moot, wrote on X that he reiterated his country's commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.
He emphasized that the region must work together to harness mutually beneficial connectivity potential and address shared concerns.
"Represented Pakistan in Regional Countries conference on Afghanistan in Kabul. Reiterated our commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan. Region must work together to harness mutually beneficial connectivity potential and address shared concerns," the ambassador wrote on the social media platform.
Recent Stories
General Motors eyes strong 2024 as earnings top estimates
Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ensure basic facilities at pol ..
Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election arrangements at DC office
Saudi Ambassador meets Interior Minister
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31
KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 2023
Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz
Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA
Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad
RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari
Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ensure basic facilities at polling stations before ..1 hour ago
-
Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election arrangements at DC office1 hour ago
-
Saudi Ambassador meets Interior Minister1 hour ago
-
KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 20231 hour ago
-
Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA1 hour ago
-
Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad1 hour ago
-
RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project1 hour ago
-
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari1 hour ago
-
Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins1 hour ago
-
Youth office organizes session on career development1 hour ago
-
FDA City Sports Complex to provide international standard sports facilities: DC1 hour ago
-
Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: Ashrafi1 hour ago