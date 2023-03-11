UrduPoint.com

At SCO Meeting, Justice Munib Akhtar Calls For Accessible Legal System

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 08:32 PM

At SCO meeting, Justice Munib Akhtar calls for accessible legal system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court judge Justice Munib Akhtar on Saturday represented Pakistan and virtually addressed the New-Delhi's hosted 18th meeting of Chief Justices and Chairperson of the Supreme Courts of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)Speaking on the subject of "Facilitating Access to Justice", he expressed support for the rule of law and for promoting the accessibility of legal systems in the SCO member states.

