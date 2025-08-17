At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

By kenan khan Advocate-peshawer

Shahid Nazir Ch—once known primarily as a journalist—has, in recent years, emerged as an unlikely but magnetic figure in the world of YouTube. His voice is calm, deliberate, and carries the quiet weight of someone who has seen more than he lets on. But it wasn’t his journalism that caught my attention. It was his claim—bold, unsettling, and strangely captivating—that he had once belonged to the secretive, perilous world of the jinn. He even authored a 368-page Urdu book titled Jinnat ka Ghulam—The Slave of the Genies—a title as haunting as it is intriguing.

The book begins in Punjab, where a younger Shahid visits a friend’s grand old mansion, unaware that his life is about to change. In the shadows of that home, the family has summoned an aamil—an occult practitioner—to help with their daughter, who is believed to be possessed. What Shahid witnesses defies explanation. The aamil, though charismatic and powerful, soon reveals a darker motive: he desires the girl he is supposed to heal. Shahid, repulsed and protective, becomes entangled in a silent but dangerous resistance.

The mansion becomes a theatre of the unseen. Through the aamil, Shahid is introduced to a world hidden behind the veil of ordinary life—a world of spiritual masters, secret rituals, and jinn summoned into human form. These beings speak, reason, and even share human pleasures—he describes, almost playfully, how they enjoy eating ice cream. But beneath this surreal charm is a growing tension. Shahid begins to see the darkness that comes with power, especially when wielded without restraint or ethics.

He also begins to fall in love. The girl at the center of this haunting drama becomes more than a symbol of innocence; she becomes his heartbreak.

As the aamil’s intentions turn more possessive and predatory, Shahid resists—not just for her sake, but to protect something pure in himself. A cold war brews between the two men. In the end, the aamil is defeated in his pursuit. But Shahid’s love story doesn’t have a fairy-tale ending either—the girl’s family, overwhelmed by the chaos, marries her off elsewhere. What remains is pain, mystery, and a young man forever altered by what he saw.

So I found myself not just a reader of his story, but a character standing quietly at its edge—seeking guidance from the man behind the words. To me, Shahid Nazir Ch isn’t just a journalist—he’s a spiritual provocateur, a rare genius who has managed to ignite in many hearts a deep, almost irresistible love for the mysterious world of the occult and the jinn. His words don’t merely inform; they enchant. And yet, when I came to him sincerely, seeking to learn, to enter even a little into that hidden realm he once walked so vividly, he drew a firm line. With the sternness of a buzurg, he told me to forget it—to stay far away. “Don’t be foolish,” he said. “It’s playing with fire.” He claims he left that world behind, and insists that others should too, as if trying to save us from something he once barely survived. The contradiction stings: the man who opened the door for us now stands guard before it. And perhaps that, more than anything, is what makes the mystery so enduring. Yet despite the silence and caution, I hold a quiet reverence for him—a man who dared to walk where most wouldn’t, and lived to tell the tale.