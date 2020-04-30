UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At UN, Pakistan Briefs OIC Countries On Rising Islamophobia In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:47 AM

At UN, Pakistan briefs OIC countries on rising Islamophobia in India

In a move to highlight the rising cases of anti-Muslim violence and Islamophobia in India, Pakistan has reached out to the Islamic bloc in New York urging them to play a role

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):In a move to highlight the rising cases of anti-Muslim violence and Islamophobia in India, Pakistan has reached out to the Islamic bloc in New York urging them to play a role.

Pakistan has also urged the UN-based ambassadors of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an urgent virtual meeting to consider a response to the increasing hate crimes against Muslims in India, as well as the continued oppression in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a letter sent to the envoys on Wednesday, Ambassador Munir Akram said that the plight of India's hapless Muslims and the Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir "should be a matter of grave concern for the OIC and all Muslim States." "As history attests, such State-sponsored vilification and hatred of minorities or ethnic or religious groups is often the precursor of ethnic cleansing, genocide and crimes against humanity," the letter said.

Along with his letter, Ambassador Akram enclosed a note detailing "the pernicious and deliberate plan and ruthless actions" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to "transform India's Muslims into a subject minority under constant threat of officially sanctioned hate, discrimination and violence.

" The detailed note outlines the genesis of Hindutva project of BJP-RSS government and makes the case for the UN and its member states to assume their responsibility of denouncing the Indian government's bigotry and urge them to condemn its Islamophobic policies.

It also warns that the events taking place in India now are clear warning signals of a looming human catastrophe in the so-called "largest democracy", with enormous political, security and strategic ramifications for the region and the world.

The Pakistani ambassador acted following Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's letter to foreign ministers of the OIC member states seeking support for collective action to press India to reverse its policies of hate against India's Muslims and to guarantee their fundamental rights. FM Qureshi, he pointed out, had also repeatedly urged OIC action to press India to rescind the oppressive measures imposed in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir since 5 August 2019.

Nine months on, the disputed Kashmir region remains under a harsh lockdown.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World United Nations Minority Democracy Narendra Modi Jammu New York August 2019 Muslim All Government OIC

Recent Stories

Pak Army soldier embraces martyrdom in result of I ..

6 minutes ago

China's airlines, oil firms post big Q1 virus loss ..

7 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 April 2020

2 hours ago

Arab League Meets Thursday to Discuss Israeli Plan ..

2 minutes ago

Equities, crude surge in Asia on hopes for virus t ..

2 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.