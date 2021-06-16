At UN, Pakistan urges specialized training to police to help persons with disabilities

Pakistan has told a U.N. panel that provision of quality police services to persons with disabilities would make a significant difference in their lives and contribute to the realization of their rights and protection needs

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan has told a U.N. panel that provision of quality police services to persons with disabilities would make a significant difference in their lives and contribute to the realization of their rights and protection needs.

"it is our shared responsibility to create awareness, and provide adequate and appropriate training to police for assisting persons with disabilities in personal mobility at public places, including roads, markets, community centers, etc.," Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told an event Tuesday on the sidelines of the 14th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The side event was organized to discuss "Access to Justice: For an Inclusive and Quality Police Service for Persons with Disabilities" Noting that almost 10% of the world's population comprises of persons with disabilities, the Pakistani representative said that this called for adapting inclusive strategies for social, political and economic empowerment of everyone, without any discrimination.

"While we appreciate efforts of the member states in implementing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, awareness, advocacy and capacity-building for inclusive quality police services for persons with disabilities is of paramount importance for building humane societies and communities and to fulfill the pledge to leave no one behind," Aamir Khan added.

Among the action he proposed are: to impart to law enforcement agencies, including police, training regarding the rights and protection needs of persons with disabilities; disability responsive policing is required to combat abuse, harassment, incitement to hatred and discrimination against such persons living in different communities; specific strategies are required to protect the lives of women and children; "reasonable accommodations" may be provided by police to ensure their equal and unhindered access to justice, and to assist them in their independent living and community inclusion.

"Disability sensitive and responsive policing can also serve as an important factor in overcoming attitudinal barriers faced by persons with disabilities in all settings," Aamir Khan added.