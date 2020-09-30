UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At UN, Pakistan Voices Deep Concern Over 'disturbing' Rise Of Islamophobia

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:14 PM

At UN, Pakistan voices deep concern over 'disturbing' rise of Islamophobia

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday commended the work of the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in advancing mutual respect for diverse cultures, traditions and religious beliefs at a virtual high-level event marking the alliance's 15th anniversary

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday commended the work of the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in advancing mutual respect for diverse cultures, traditions and religious beliefs at a virtual high-level event marking the alliance's 15th anniversary.

In remarks to the meeting of the Group of Friends of the Alliance, which was set up in 2005 by Spain and Turkey under UN auspices, he said Pakistan, as its founding member, remained committed to promotion of these noble ideals at home and abroad.

Pointing to the challenges in promoting interfaith harmony and peaceful co-existence, FM Qureshi cautioned that the sounds of a "Clash of Civilizations" -- a reference to the theory of American political scientist Samuel Huntington --were still reverberating around the world.

The exploitation of coronavirus-related fears to stoke racism, stigmatization, and violence against vulnerable minorities and individuals has illustrated the deep-rooted nature of prejudice and hate which continues to grow especially in states which allowed fascist politics and hate speech to prosper.

FM Qureshi also highlighted the "disturbing" rise in Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred in many parts of the world, saying that freedom of expression was not a license to allow people to deliberately disseminate racist ideas or defame and ridicule religious symbols and personalities.

In this regard, the foreign minister called for banning of hate speech and incitement to violence.

He also called for the declaration of an International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

In response to FM Qureshi's statement, Moritonos said that fighting xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia was important for the work of Alliance of Civilization and in this regard referred to its public condemnation of the recent burning of the holy Quran in Sweden.

The UN Alliance of Civilizations was established to galvanize international action against extremism through fostering of international, intercultural and interreligious dialogue and cooperation.

The Alliance benefits from a political support of the Group of Friends, a community of countries and international organizations which actively promotes the Alliance's objectives and work at the global, regional and local levels, as well as worldwide. The Group is a driving force of UNAOC and plays a vital role in UNAOC's strategic planning and implementation process.

The group currently includes 153 members, with 124 UN member states, 1 non-member state, and 28 international organizations, representing all continents, societies and cultures.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Condemnation Turkey Stoke Alliance Huntington Spain Sweden Event All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan customs revises upwards rates of duty dra ..

3 minutes ago

Surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK denounced ..

31 seconds ago

Parents, students express satisfaction over reopen ..

35 seconds ago

Disney Laying Off 28,000 Employees in US Over COVI ..

36 seconds ago

Senior citizens law to be implemented in letter & ..

38 seconds ago

Development of Egypt's Space Program Stalled for 4 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.