Ata Tarar Faces Criticism For Violating Decorum Of Punjab Assembly

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 14, 2022 | 01:54 PM

Ata Tarar faces criticism for violating decorum of Punjab Assembly

The PML-N leader had made finger-sign to show Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi after he ordered the security to take him out the house.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2022) PML-N leader Ata Tarar came under fire on social media for "vulger" gesture inside Punjab Assembly.

Tarar had come to the Punjab Assembly to take part in the budget session. He is spokesperson of the PML-N and advisor to Punjab CM but is not an elected member of the provincial assembly.

Chaudhary noticed Tarar and asked him to leave the floor and called the security to take him out of the house.

The PML-N leader was holding a book in one hand and was making a sign by middle finger of his right hand to show it to Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi.

Tarar had entered the flour of the provincial assembly and PA Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi ordered the security to take him out.

The PML-N leader who is not elected member of the provincial assembly reacted to the PA Speaker. The other party leaders came to him to show some support but compliance with the Speaker's order was mandatory. Finally, Tarar was taken out of the assembly hall by the security.

