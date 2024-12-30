Ata Tarar Felicitates Arshad Ansari On Re-election As LPC President
Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ata Tarar has felicitated Arshad Ansari and Zahid Abid on their re-election as President and Secretary respectively in the Lahore Press Club (LPC) election 2025.
In his congratulatory message here on Monday morning, the Information Minister congratulated Arshad Ansari on election for the 13th term as President LPC, expressing the hope that the newly-elected body will continue to work for the welfare of journalists in the coming year. The Information Minister extended his best wishes to the newly elected body including Zahid Abid (Secretary), Afzaal Talib (Sr. Vice President), Saima Nawaz (Vice President), Imran Sheikh (Joint Secretary), Salik Nawaz (Finance Secretary) and the members of the governing body.
Ata Tarar said that the PML-N government firmly believes in freedom of press and freedom of expression, adding that the government is taking tangible steps for the welfare of the journalist community in the country. Hailing the journalist community of Lahore, he said it has a vital role in the supremacy of law and order and continuity of democratic values. He said Lahore Press Club is a potent voice of journalists, adding that the LPC has always played its role in highlighting the problems of the masses in the parliament.
Recent Stories
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court
GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSC DI Khan observing cleanliness week to keep city clean2 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary opens Bhagat Singh Gallery at Poonch House2 minutes ago
-
DC Murree directs for timely completion of BHU projects2 minutes ago
-
SSDO launched report on child abuses2 minutes ago
-
Ata Tarar felicitates Arshad Ansari on re-election as LPC President2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan special envoy on Afghanistan calls on PM2 minutes ago
-
Under-16 winter coaching camp concludes successfully in Tando Adam2 minutes ago
-
PHA makes special arrangements to protect flowering plants from severe cold weather3 minutes ago
-
Gymkhana Club's annual election; Syed Rizwan Haider elected as Secretary12 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy being followed to provide commodities at low prices: DC12 minutes ago
-
3 labourers injured in roof collapse12 minutes ago
-
IFA destroys 5,000 kg of expired products in Koral Town raid13 minutes ago