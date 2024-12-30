Ata Tarar felicitates Arshad Ansari on re-election as LPC President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ata Tarar has felicitated Arshad Ansari and Zahid Abid on their re-election as President and Secretary respectively in the Lahore Press Club (LPC) election 2025.

In his congratulatory message here on Monday morning, the Information Minister congratulated Arshad Ansari on election for the 13th term as President LPC, expressing the hope that the newly-elected body will continue to work for the welfare of journalists in the coming year. The Information Minister extended his best wishes to the newly elected body including Zahid Abid (Secretary), Afzaal Talib (Sr. Vice President), Saima Nawaz (Vice President), Imran Sheikh (Joint Secretary), Salik Nawaz (Finance Secretary) and the members of the governing body.

Ata Tarar said that the PML-N government firmly believes in freedom of press and freedom of expression, adding that the government is taking tangible steps for the welfare of the journalist community in the country. Hailing the journalist community of Lahore, he said it has a vital role in the supremacy of law and order and continuity of democratic values. He said Lahore Press Club is a potent voice of journalists, adding that the LPC has always played its role in highlighting the problems of the masses in the parliament.