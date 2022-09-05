UrduPoint.com

Ata Tarar Promises All Out Support To Flood Hit People Till They Return Home

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 09:30 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ata Tarar on Monday paid a visit to tahsil Rojhan Mazari where he talked to the flood hit communities and assured them of all out support of Federal government till they return to their homes and resume normal life activities.

Ata Tarar met with MNA Sardar Riaz Mahmood Mazari and Sardar Dost Ali Khan Mazari at Bangla Mazari of former caretaker Prime Minister Mir Balkh Sher Mazari where Sardar Riaz Mahmood Mazari gave him detailed briefing on devastation caused by hill torrents.

Later, SAPM Ata Tarar visited Chowk tower Saheeja road where he talked to the people displaced by floods and said he was deeply saddened by the sight of people doing life on roadsides and on the Spur Bund.

He promised that federal government would extend all possible help to the affected people.

He said, he was visiting the flood affected areas on the instructions of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to get feedback from the affected people directly and ensure whatever required to bring maximum facilities to them.

Sardar Riaz Mahmood Mazari informed the SAPM that floods devastated many villages, caused deaths, destroyed crops and homes and forced people run to safety with their children and other family members.

