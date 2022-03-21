UrduPoint.com

Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi Honored By Arts Council Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comedy evening with prominent writer and poet Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi at Hasina Moin Hall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comedy evening with prominent writer and poet Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi at Hasina Moin Hall.

Speaking on the occasion, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah highly appreciated the services of Qasmi as writer and poet.

Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi in his speech shared his memories when he was the chairman of theAl-Hamra Arts Council for eight years. Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi also presented his poetry.

Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi is also a columnist, playwright, and poet. He has written numerous articles in more than 20 books and newspapers on various topics. He has also received numerous awards.

