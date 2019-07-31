UrduPoint.com
Ata Ul Munim Presents His Credentials To Algerian FM As New Ambassador Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 01:43 PM

Ata ul Munim presents his credentials to Algerian FM as new ambassador of Pakistan

Ata Ul Munim Shahid , new ambassador to Algeria has presented his credentials to Algerian Foreign Minister (FM) Sabri Boukadoum and assumed charge of his office

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Ata Ul Munim Shahid , new ambassador to Algeria has presented his credentials to Algerian Foreign Minister (FM) Sabri Boukadoum and assumed charge of his office.During his meeting with Algerian FM, Ata ul Munim Shahid assured him of Pakistan full support for further beefing up relations between the two countries.

In an exclusive talk with Online Ata ul Munim said Algeria is rich in natural resources among African countries.

He will utilize all his capabilities to bolster bilateral ties between the two countries during his stay in Algeria.Before leaving for Algeria Ata ul Munim called on President Arif Alvi and expressed his commitment to work for improving ties between Pakistan and Algeria.The seat of Pakistan mission head was lying vacant since considerable time in Algeria.

