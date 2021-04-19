Ata ur Rehman for creating awareness among masses about coronavirus vaccine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force for Science and Technology, Dr Ata ur Rehman on Sunday underlined the need for launching a comprehensive drive to create awareness among masses about proper use of coronavirus vaccine.

The third layer of coronavirus is more lethal than previous and the people should follow standard operating procedures (SOPs), till completion of vaccination process in the world, he said in an interview with a news channel program.

He said that mutation in virus is so fast and it has lethal effects on human lives.

The proper vaccination and precautionary measures was the only way to protect themselves from the deadly virus, he remarked.

Replying to a question, the chairman said mutation in coronavirus was being examined in the laboratory of Karachi university functioning under pathological experts. To another question about availability of vaccine in Pakistan, he said a shipment carrying corona dozes from China is reaching here in next few weeks.