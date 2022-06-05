(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman, newly elected Nazim of Village Council Daulatpura, has said that his top priority is to serve the people who voted in favour of him in the local government election.

He expressed his views to the media at his residence on Sunday.

Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman said that the service of the people is his mission so the the people should not get disappointed at any moment.

Ata-ur-Rehman further said that the Village Council Daulatpura did not remain active due to its backwardness.

"We will make every effort to resolve the issues of the Village Council at every forum for which we will not spare any sacrifice," he concluded.