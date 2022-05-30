The district police busted a three-member gang of dacoits and recovered looted smart phones and stolen money by conducting the probe on robbery incidents that occurred since last week

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The district police busted a three-member gang of dacoits and recovered looted smart phones and stolen money by conducting the probe on robbery incidents that occurred since last week.

Acting on complaints lodged in Atala police station by area people, the DPO Swabi Mohammad Shoaib directed concerned quarters to investigate the matter on immediate basis.

The investigation team conducted and arrested three persons allegedly involved in robbery cases. They were identified as Hazrat Ali, Murad and Shamroz.

Police also recovered a rifle and two pistols besides money that were snatched during dacoit incidents. The case has been registered and investigation was in progress, the DPO said.