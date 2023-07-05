Atauallah Tarar pays glowing tribute to hero of Kargil War, Captain Sher Khan Shaheed (NH)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior, Attaullah Tarar here Wednesday visited the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (NH) on his 24th martyrdom anniversary and paid glowing tributes to his indomitable courage and heroic battlefield performance during Kargil War in 1999.

AttaullahTarar offered Fateha for eternal peace for the lion of Kargil and met with his family. He said Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed fought bravely during Kargil war and the Indian Army also praised his indomitable courage and unmatched valour besides leadership qualities.

He said the courageous feat of Captain Sher Khan has impressed an Indian Army's brigadier, M.P.S Bajwa and wrote a citation letter requesting Pakistan that Captain Sher Khan Shaheeed had fought bravely and deserve recognition.

Attaullah Tarar said that it was very rare that an enemy commander praised the battlefield performance and indomitable courage of a rival army officer.

Attaullah Tarar said that the entire nation stands with our brave army and martyrs of the armed forces of Pakistan.

He said that martyrs never died but alive but we could not understand.

He said that those nations who forget the sacrifices of martyrs have no future. He urged people to ask their children to lay floral wreaths on the graves of martyrs like Captain Sher Khan Shaheed (NH) and informed them about their sacrifices for the protection of the motherland.

The Prime Minister's aide said that it was the sacrifices of our martyrs of armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies besides civilians that today we live in a peaceful atmosphere.

He deplored that a handful of elements involved in the May 9 vandalism did not even spare the statue of the lion of Kargil.

Attaullah Tarar said that he came here to express sympathies with the family of Shaheed Captain Karnal Sher Khan.

He said that martyrs of Pakistan live in our hearts and the entire nation thanked their families.

He said that his family had special relations with the family of Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and former President Rafiq Tarar awarded the highest gallantry award to the hero of Kargil war Captain Sher Khan Shaheed.