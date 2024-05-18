Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award

A ceremony was organised in honour of well-known columnist Ataul-Haq Qasmi in a private hotel here on Saturday and he was awarded the Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) A ceremony was organised in honour of well-known columnist Ataul-Haq Qasmi in a private hotel here on Saturday and he was awarded the Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award.

Columnists Sohail Warraich, Javed Chaudhry, cartoonist Javed Iqbal, columnist Sughra Sadaf, Sofia Baidar, Wajahat Masood, Qasim Ali Shah and others participated in the ceremony. The participants paid tribute to Ataul-Haq Qasmi in powerful words. He is a known poet, writer and columnist. The author of more than 20 books, he has also received the Pride of Performance Award in 1991, Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award in 2014 and Hilal-e-Imtiaz Award in 2019.

Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi is also a lecturer and he served as an ambassador in various countries.

Addressing the ceremony, Sohail Warraich said without a doubt, Ataul-Haq is a great name in the world of literature and is a great asset to Pakistan. He is the king of imagination and he contributed to every field of literature.

Javed Chaudhry said that in whatever field Qasmi entered, he succeeded while whoever met Qasmi became a fan of his personality.

Columnist Sughra Sadaf said that Qasmi Sahib always benefited people. "We learned the etiquette of living from him and his life is best example for us."

Dr. Najeeb Jamal said that Qasmi Sahib is the name of an epoch, any award is small for him because his personality is very high. Every word he writes is alive whether it is humour or sarcasm.

Ahmed Javed said in his address that the effect of Qasmi Sahib's writings is commendable because it affects the common man as well.

Addressing the ceremony, Ataul-Haq Qasmi thanked all participants and said that today's award is a source of great pride to be recognized as a writer. He also thanked all for recognition.

At the end of the ceremony, Ataul-Haq Qasmi was honoured with Asaar Lifetime Achievement Award.