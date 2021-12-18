ATC Abbottabad awards death penalty to the killer of police head constable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Abbottabad Saturday awarded the death penalty and imposed 8 Lakh rupees fine on the killer of police Head Constable Noor Ali Shah in-charge Thakot police post

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Abbottabad Saturday awarded the death penalty and imposed 8 Lakh rupees fine on the killer of police Head Constable Noor Ali Shah in-charge Thakot police post.

According to the details, on 9th January 2021 on tip off information that an armed terrorist was in the Thakot Bazar for terrorist activity Thakot police post-in-charge head constable Noor Shah along with police force reached Bazaar.

As the police party reached near Alai road crossing the accused Abubakar son of Bakht resident of Hotel opened fire on police and killed head constable Noor Shah on the spot.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram Tariq Mahmood and SP headquarters Nazeer Ahmed Khan investigation team arrested the accused and presented him before the court of law and today after proven guilty ATC Abbottabad awarded him the death penalty and imposed 8 lakh rupees fine.