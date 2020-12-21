ATC Abbottabad extends BBA of Faisal Zaman in PTI leader murder case

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Abbottabad Monday extended the Bail Before Arrest (BBA) of MPA Faisal Zaman for 12 days in a senior PTI leader murder case.

According to the details, a month ago Tahir Iqbal, 52, was on the way back home in Ghazi tehsil by his car after offering Fateha the death of a friend in Kothra village at around 9 pm when unknown attackers ambushed him.

He received multiple bullet shots in the chest and died instantly, his friend who was identified as Abdul Qadeer was also critically injured.

The dead and the injured were shifted to the Ghazi Tehsil Headquarters Hospital wherefrom Qadeer was referred to a Rawalpindi hospital in critical condition.

The family of the slain PTI leader registered FIR against unknown persons at Ghazi police station where in the meantime police arrested a contract killer who confessed that he has murdered Tahir Iqbal, on the confessional statement of the alleged killer police raided at the house of MPA Faisal Zaman but he fled away at that time.

Later the MPA got BBA from ATC Abbottabad, after completion of the BBA time period Faisal Zaman today got an extension of 12 days from the court till the January 4.