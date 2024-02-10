ATC Accepts Bail Plea Of Sheikh Rashid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday confirmed the bail plea of Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid in the May 9 unrest case.
On completion of arguments from both sides, ATC Judge Malik Asif Ijaz accepted the bail plea of the former interior minister and asked to submit a surety bond of worth Rs 200,000.
Rashid had been taken into custody from outside the courtroom on January 16, 2024, after his interim bail application was rejected in a case of an attack on the state building during the May 9 incidents.
