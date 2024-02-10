ATC accepts bail plea of Sheikh Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday confirmed the bail plea of Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid in the May 9 unrest case.

On completion of arguments from both sides, ATC Judge Malik Asif Ijaz accepted the bail plea of the former interior minister and asked to submit a surety bond of worth Rs 200,000.

Rashid had been taken into custody from outside the courtroom on January 16, 2024, after his interim bail application was rejected in a case of an attack on the state building during the May 9 incidents.