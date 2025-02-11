Open Menu

ATC Accepts Post-arrest Bails Of Five PTI Workers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to five PTI activists in cases pertaining to protest and violence on November 26, in Federal capital.

The court approved the post-arrests bails against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each and instructed the authorities to release the accused.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the post arrest bail petitions of five PTI activists. At the outset of hearing the petitioners’ lawyer pleaded that no recoveries have been made from the accused and other people in the said case have already been granted bails.

The lawyer prayed the court to approve the post-arrest bail petition of the petitioners as well.

After conclusion of the arguments, the court announced its verdict of bail approval. Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan Advocate and Amna Ali Advocate gave arguments before the court on behalf of petitioners.

The Kohsar Police Station had registered case against the accused regarding protest and vandalizing the public property in Islamabad.

