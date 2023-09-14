(@Abdulla99267510)

Dr. Yasmin Rashid had requested permission to undergo cancer examinations at Services Hospital.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2023) An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid's request for medical treatment.

The Anti-Terrorism Court Administrator Judge Abhar Gul Khan, presided over the hearing.

Dr.

In response, the court instructed prison authorities to arrange for her cancer tests at the said hospital.

It's important to mention that Dr. Yasmin Rashid, a leader of PTI, is currently incarcerated due to her involvement in the May 9 arson and siege cases.