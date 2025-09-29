Open Menu

ATC Accepts Unconditional Apology From Police Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 09:57 PM

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has accepted the unconditional apologies of Station House Officer (SHO) Nadeem Abbas of Sadiqabad and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shakeel, who were arrested for failing to comply with a court order

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has accepted the unconditional apologies of Station House Officer (SHO) Nadeem Abbas of Sadiqabad and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shakeel, who were arrested for failing to comply with a court order.

According to Prosecutor Zahir Shah, both officers assured the court of timely compliance with future directives. Judge Amjad Ali Shah accepted the apologies and directed them to exercise greater caution henceforth, subsequently revoking the earlier arrest warrants and six-month prison sentences along with Rs50,000.0 fines each.

The officials were found failed to execute court summons for suspects involved in protests on November 24 and 26, resulting in the sentence.

