ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted 12 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties.

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted proceedings of the case and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and prosecution.

The Sundar police had registered the case against the TLP workers in 2021. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties.

Those who were acquitted included Usman Muzaffar, Allama Sagheer Ahmad, Salman Jamil, Tamoor Khan, Majid Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Afzal Mehmood, Muhammad Hanif and Muhammad Arshad Tabassum.