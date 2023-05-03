UrduPoint.com

ATC Acquits 14 TLP Activists In Terrorism Case

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 07:05 PM

ATC acquits 14 TLP activists in terrorism case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted 14 activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted 14 activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties.

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the trial proceedings and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and prosecution.

Advocate Malik Saleem, Advocate SK Khawar and Advocate Mohsin Raza represented the TLP workers.

B Division Sheikhupura police had registered a case against the TLP workers in 2021. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties.

Those who were acquitted included Asghar Ali, Muhammad Jamil, Samar Ilyas, Arshad Ali, Salahud Din, Muhammad Safyan, Khalid Hussain, Adnan Ali, Akhtar Hussain, Faizan, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Nadeem, and Ahsan Raza.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Police Sheikhupura Arshad Ali Anti Terrorism Court Court TLP

Recent Stories

Stocks rise, dollar lower before Fed rate decision ..

Stocks rise, dollar lower before Fed rate decision

1 minute ago
 EU Permanent Representatives OK $1.1Bln for Procur ..

EU Permanent Representatives OK $1.1Bln for Procurement of Ammo, Missiles for Uk ..

8 minutes ago
 PTI demands irrational, beyond understanding: Ikht ..

PTI demands irrational, beyond understanding: Ikhtair Wali

8 minutes ago
 Turkey's Annual Inflation Rate Reaches 16-Month Mi ..

Turkey's Annual Inflation Rate Reaches 16-Month Minimum of 43.7% in April - Turk ..

1 minute ago
 UK 'ready to deal' with coronation threats after m ..

UK 'ready to deal' with coronation threats after man arrested

8 minutes ago
 SBP cancels license of an exchange company on viol ..

SBP cancels license of an exchange company on violation of law

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.