ATC acquits 14 TLP activists in terrorism case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted 14 activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties.

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the trial proceedings and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and prosecution.

Advocate Malik Saleem, Advocate SK Khawar and Advocate Mohsin Raza represented the TLP workers.

B Division Sheikhupura police had registered a case against the TLP workers in 2021. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties.

Those who were acquitted included Asghar Ali, Muhammad Jamil, Samar Ilyas, Arshad Ali, Salahud Din, Muhammad Safyan, Khalid Hussain, Adnan Ali, Akhtar Hussain, Faizan, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Nadeem, and Ahsan Raza.