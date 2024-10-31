ATC Acquits 2 Accused In Explosive Material Recovery Case
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 09:11 PM
) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted two accused in a case related to the recovery of explosive materials
The court acquitted the accused, Abdul Haleem and Abid, stating that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict upon the completion of arguments by both the prosecution and the defence.
During the proceedings, the defence counsel argued that his clients had no connection to the case and were innocent. He pleaded with the court to acquit them.
However, the prosecution claimed that explosive materials had been recovered from the accused and requested their conviction.
The Counter-Terrorism Department Lahore had registered the case against the accused on charges of possessing explosive materials.
