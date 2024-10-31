ATC acquits 2 accused in illegal funds collection case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted two men allegedly involved in cases of collecting funds for a proscribed organisation and distributing hate literature.

The court acquitted the accused, Sher Khan and Eid Muhammad, stating that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against them.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after completion of arguments by the prosecution and defence.

During the proceedings, the defence counsel submitted that the accused were not involved in the cases and were innocent.

They requested the court to acquit them. However, the prosecution claimed that the accused were not only collecting funds for the proscribed organization but also distributing hate literature, urging the court to convict them.

The Counter-Terrorism Department in Lahore had registered two separate cases against the accused on charges of collecting funds for a proscribed organisation and distributing hate literature.