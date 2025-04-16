ATC Acquits 2 TLP Activists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 08:55 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted two Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists in a case registered under terrorism charges for creating disturbances and damaging property.
The court held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused -- Muhammad Irfan and Azhar Mehmood.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments from the defense counsel and prosecution.
Sadar Nankana police had registered a case against the TLP activists in 2018. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state property.
