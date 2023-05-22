ATC acquits 21 TLP activists

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted 21 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted 21 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties.

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted proceedings of the case and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and prosecution.

The Islampura police had registered the case against the TLP workers in 2021. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties.

Those who were acquitted included Dr Rao Nadeem, Junaid Raza, Imran Qadri, Waqas Rizvi, Salman Rizvi, Akhtar Hussain and Ikramul Haq.