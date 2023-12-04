Open Menu

ATC Acquits 26 TLP Activists In Terrorism Case

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 09:13 PM

ATC acquits 26 TLP activists in terrorism case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted 26 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted 26 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties.

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the trial proceedings and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and prosecution.

The Chung police had registered the case against the TLP workers in 2021. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties.

Those who were acquitted included Muhammad Nasim Haider, Abid Hussain, Shahid Humayun, Muhammad Saeed, Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Faheem, Riaz Ali, Zahoor Ahmad, Muhammad Tahir Baloch, Sabir Hussain and Zafar Hussain.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Police Anti Terrorism Court Court TLP

Recent Stories

Drug peddler sentenced 6 years imprisonment

Drug peddler sentenced 6 years imprisonment

2 minutes ago
 Cop killer sentenced to death

Cop killer sentenced to death

14 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept o ..

Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept officers

14 minutes ago
 Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

14 minutes ago
 Controversial carbon credits flood COP28, yet stil ..

Controversial carbon credits flood COP28, yet still no rules

23 minutes ago
 PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with chi ..

PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with children's performances and open ..

14 minutes ago
CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

14 minutes ago
 HDA officials optimistic about receiving funds for ..

HDA officials optimistic about receiving funds for payment of salaries, pensions

14 minutes ago
 Heavily indebted Telefonica to slash 5,100 jobs in ..

Heavily indebted Telefonica to slash 5,100 jobs in Spain

14 minutes ago
 SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee ..

SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee by Dec 15

14 minutes ago
 Seizing digital wave thru connectivity, global rea ..

Seizing digital wave thru connectivity, global reach, vital for modern-day media ..

14 minutes ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan