ATC Acquits 27 Accused In IHC, Judicial Complex Riot Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 10:56 PM

ATC acquits 27 accused in IHC, Judicial complex riot cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted 27 activists of PTI in cases registered against causing riots in the Judicial complex and Islamabad High Court's (IHC) premises during the appearance of former prime minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted 27 activists of PTI in cases registered against causing riots in the Judicial complex and Islamabad High Court's (IHC) premises during the appearance of former prime minister Imran Khan.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case regarding the matter.

The prosecution produced the report regarding the identification of the accused involved in alleged violence.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved the verdict and later acquitted 11 accused over the allegations of vandalizing the judicial complex and 16 others in IHC premises riot cases.

The accused were acquitted as their presence couldn't be proved at the crime scenes in respective footage. The court also granted bail to the other accused against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

