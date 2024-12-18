Open Menu

ATC Acquits 44 TLP Activists

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 09:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted 44 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in cases registered under terrorism charges for creating disturbance and damaging state properties.

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the proceedings and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments from the defense counsel and prosecution.

The Bara Ghar (Nankana) police had registered three cases against the 44 TLP activists in 2021. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties.

Those who were acquitted include Muhammad Amin Qadri, Tariq Shami, Abdul Haq Saifi, Muhammad Abu Bakr, Hafiz Irfan, Mudassar Ilyas and Ali Abbas.

