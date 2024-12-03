ATC Acquits Accused In 8-year-old Murder Case
Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 07:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted a man accused of murdering two children in Liaquatabad eight years ago.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill announced the verdict on conclusion of arguments from both sides.
The court held that the prosecution failed to substantiate the charges against the accused, Haroon Masih, who was brought to court from jail for the hearing.
The case dates back to 2016, when Liaquatabad police registered an FIR against Masih, alleging his involvement in the killing of two children.
