ATC acquits accused in Constable Kamal murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted accused Sajid Hussain and his son Akrama in police constable Kamal Ahmad murder case.

While giving benefit of doubt to the accused, the court observed that the prosecution did not prove the case beyond reasonable doubts. The prosecution failed to prove that Constable Kamal was killed by firing of the accused, it added.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar pronounced the verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. The court recorded statements of the accused and 15 witnesses during the trial.

The Lahore-based police constable, Kamal Ahmad, was killed during a raid by a police team at the residence of accused Sajid Hussain, a local PTI leader, in Model Town area.

The police had registered an FIR against the accused under sections 302, 34, 324 186, 353, 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.