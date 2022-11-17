UrduPoint.com

ATC Acquits Accused In Hate Material Case

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted an accused allegedly involved in distribution of hate material.

The court observed that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt while giving benefit of doubt to the accused, Mubashir Iqbal.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan pronounced the verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides.

The Counter-Terrorism Department had registered a case against accused Mubashir Iqbal in 2020. It was alleged that the accused was involved in distribution of hate material. The accused was charged under section 11-W of the ATA, for the hate material dissemination.

More Stories From Pakistan

