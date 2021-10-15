UrduPoint.com

ATC Acquits Gogi Butt, Others In Police Assault Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:22 PM

ATC acquits Gogi Butt, others in police assault case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Friday acquitted a local political leader Khwaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and 12 others in a police assault and sheltering of criminals case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Friday acquitted a local political leader Khwaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and 12 others in a police assault and sheltering of criminals case.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Butter heard the pleas of 13 accused in the Gogi Butt case.

All the accused appeared before the court including Gogi Butt.

In the previous hearing, the court had provided copies of the challan to the lawyers of the accused.

The police challan requested the court to convict the accused, as the allegations had been proved against Gogi Butt and other accused.

Mustafa Town Police Station had registered a case against the accused for sheltering the criminals.

The court expressed dissatisfaction over the police investigation and acquitted all the accused.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Police Station Lawyers Criminals All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Four involved in over 100 house robberies held

Four involved in over 100 house robberies held

4 minutes ago
 NADRA has taken revolutionary measures for women's ..

NADRA has taken revolutionary measures for women's registration: Tariq Malik

4 minutes ago
 Long-term health plans to contain future pandemics ..

Long-term health plans to contain future pandemics: Dr Faisal

4 minutes ago
 ACS vows robust development of distt Lodhran

ACS vows robust development of distt Lodhran

4 minutes ago
 CS Balochistan chairs to review progress over Quet ..

CS Balochistan chairs to review progress over Quetta Development Package

6 minutes ago
 Dengue cases climbs to 3796 after 229 new cases in ..

Dengue cases climbs to 3796 after 229 new cases in KP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.