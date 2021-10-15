ATC acquits Gogi Butt, others in police assault case

(@FahadShabbir)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Friday acquitted a local political leader Khwaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and 12 others in a police assault and sheltering of criminals case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Friday acquitted a local political leader Khwaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and 12 others in a police assault and sheltering of criminals case.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Butter heard the pleas of 13 accused in the Gogi Butt case.

All the accused appeared before the court including Gogi Butt.

In the previous hearing, the court had provided copies of the challan to the lawyers of the accused.

The police challan requested the court to convict the accused, as the allegations had been proved against Gogi Butt and other accused.

Mustafa Town Police Station had registered a case against the accused for sheltering the criminals.

The court expressed dissatisfaction over the police investigation and acquitted all the accused.