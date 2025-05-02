ATC Acquits Man In Hate Material Case
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 08:07 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday acquitted an accused involved in a case related to distribution of hate material
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday acquitted an accused involved in a case related to distribution of hate material.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali announced the verdict, ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused, Shahid Dilawar.
The court observed that the evidence presented was insufficient, leading to his acquittal.
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore had registered a case against Shahid Dilawar in 2024, alleging that he was affiliated with a banned organization and involved in the possession and distribution of hate material. He also faced accusations of collecting donations for terrorist activities.
Recent Stories
Gold prices drop further across Pakistan
India approaches IMF to reassess loans given to Pakistan
ATC acquits man in hate material case
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 2787.36 points
PSL X to observe childhood cancer awareness day
Matiari gears up for vibrant Mango and Handicrafts Expo 2025
Governor KPK visits UAE Consulate, discusses bilateral issues with Counsel Gener ..
ECP warns govt over delay in Islamabad LG polls, threatens binding orders
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar
Governor KP inaugurates Business Visa Section at UAE Consulate, calls for Peshaw ..
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 1.46 trillion in the market
PM reiterates Pakistan’s desire to peace, stability in region
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC acquits man in hate material case3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan seeks stronger global partnerships on climate environment20 minutes ago
-
'Criminal' injured during encounter with police20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways to install ATM booths at major stations21 minutes ago
-
SDPI hosts inaugural NAG meeting to strengthen inclusive development, youth-centered policy research30 minutes ago
-
DG pest warning inspects mango, cotton fields50 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests PO in hawala, money laundering51 minutes ago
-
DC Dera chairs meeting of revenue officials for resolving public Issues1 hour ago
-
DC directs departments to improve citizen services1 hour ago
-
Luxury railway saloons now open to public1 hour ago
-
DC inspects drainage system after rainfall1 hour ago
-
Nawaz Sharif lauds political unity on national security1 hour ago