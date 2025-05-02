Open Menu

ATC Acquits Man In Hate Material Case

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 08:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday acquitted an accused involved in a case related to distribution of hate material.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali announced the verdict, ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused, Shahid Dilawar.

The court observed that the evidence presented was insufficient, leading to his acquittal.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore had registered a case against Shahid Dilawar in 2024, alleging that he was affiliated with a banned organization and involved in the possession and distribution of hate material. He also faced accusations of collecting donations for terrorist activities.

