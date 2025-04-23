Open Menu

ATC Acquits Man In Terror Financing, Hate Material Distribution Case

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 08:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted an accused in a case pertaining to fund-raising for a banned outfit and distribution of hate literature.

ATC Judge Irfan Haider announced the verdict, stating that the prosecution failed to establish the allegations leveled by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) against the accused Qari Moin Ajmal.

The court noted that no conclusive evidence was presented to prove involvement of the accused in terror financing or dissemination of provocative material.

Qari Moin Ajmal, who was out on bail, appeared before the court in person. Advocate Sher Gul Qureshi represented the accused and presented arguments in his defence.

The CTD Lahore had registered the case against Ajmal in 2024, accusing him of collecting donations for a proscribed organization and circulating hate literature.

