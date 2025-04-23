ATC Acquits Man In Terror Financing, Hate Material Distribution Case
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 08:11 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted an accused in a case pertaining to fund-raising for a banned outfit and distribution of hate literature
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted an accused in a case pertaining to fund-raising for a banned outfit and distribution of hate literature.
ATC Judge Irfan Haider announced the verdict, stating that the prosecution failed to establish the allegations leveled by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) against the accused Qari Moin Ajmal.
The court noted that no conclusive evidence was presented to prove involvement of the accused in terror financing or dissemination of provocative material.
Qari Moin Ajmal, who was out on bail, appeared before the court in person. Advocate Sher Gul Qureshi represented the accused and presented arguments in his defence.
The CTD Lahore had registered the case against Ajmal in 2024, accusing him of collecting donations for a proscribed organization and circulating hate literature.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United
China introduces 10G broadband internet service
Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to grow by 2.7% in current FY: WB
ATC drops terrorism charges against 77 TLP leaders, workers
Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign
Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested
Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false flag operation by Indian army
Swedish journalist charged in Turkey risks 12 years: employer
Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement exports
Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU
10 land grabbers held in grand operation against land mafia
Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC drops terrorism charges against 77 TLP leaders, workers4 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign6 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false flag operation by Indian army6 minutes ago
-
Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU10 minutes ago
-
10 land grabbers held in grand operation against land mafia6 minutes ago
-
PM concerned over earthquake news in Turkiye, offers all possible assistance6 minutes ago
-
Somali Delegation Visits NADRA Headquarters to Study Social Protection Programs10 minutes ago
-
DPO Sialkot inspects Begowala police station4 minutes ago
-
Culture of humanity, brotherhood can help overcome problems: Prof Wali Mutazammil4 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwean delegation visits KU, discusses faculty, student exchange program4 minutes ago
-
DPO Gujrat holds open court4 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits man in terror financing, hate material distribution case4 minutes ago