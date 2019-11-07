UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Acquits Mansha, Sons In LDA Officials Attack Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

ATC acquits Mansha, sons in LDA officials attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted Muhammad Mansha alias Mansha Bomb and his sons in a case registered against them over attacking Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officials, after giving them benefit of doubt.

ATC-IV Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

Johar Town Police had registered a case against the accused, Mansha and his sons- Faisal Mansha, Tariq Mansha and Asim Mansha, for attacking LDA officials in 2018.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Police Abdul Qayyum Khan 2018 Anti Terrorism Court Court Mansha Bomb

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

51 minutes ago

US Opens Bahrain Command Center for Military Ships ..

44 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

UAE committed to strengthening cooperation with in ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Ma ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.