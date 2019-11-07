ATC acquits Mansha, sons in LDA officials attack case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted Muhammad Mansha alias Mansha Bomb and his sons in a case registered against them over attacking Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officials, after giving them benefit of doubt.

ATC-IV Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

Johar Town Police had registered a case against the accused, Mansha and his sons- Faisal Mansha, Tariq Mansha and Asim Mansha, for attacking LDA officials in 2018.