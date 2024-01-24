ATC Acquits Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif In Provocative Talk Case
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 08:38 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders - Marriyum Aurangzeb and Mian Javed Latif - in a provocative talk case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders - Marriyum Aurangzeb and Mian Javed Latif - in a provocative talk case.
The court also acquitted two co-accused, ptv's former managing director Sohail Ali Khan, and director news Rashid Baig, in the case.
The court held that allegations of provocative talk could not be proved against the accused, while allowing their acquittal applications.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal announced the reserved decision on acquittal applications, filed by Marriyum Aurangzeb and others. The court had reserved its verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties.
PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb also appeared in the court during Wednesday's proceedings. Talking to the media, she said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should talk about his performance while observing civility. She said that Bilawal was new in Lahore, adding that may be he had not seen PKLI, universities and Daanish schools.
She questioned the development initiatives being brought from Sindh to Punjab, and emphasised the rights of Sindh and Karachi to have essential infrastructure like metro buses and the orange train.
Marriyum said that the PPP was part of the decisions which were made by the PDM government. "We made joint decisions with consultation of all parties in the PDM government," she added.
She also referred to a Bloomberg report stating that Nawaz Sharif had demonstrated commendable economic performance.
It is pertinent to mention here that the case against Mian Javed Latif and Marriyum Aurangzeb was registered at the Green Town Police Station in 2022.
Earlier, in his final arguments, the defence counsel had submitted that the case was registered with a delay of five days, whereas the complainant had also retracted from his statement and there was no witness to the case now.
Recent Stories
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan
Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas
Pedestrian die as truck run over him
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard priva ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA2 minutes ago
-
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa7 minutes ago
-
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP7 minutes ago
-
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights7 minutes ago
-
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas12 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian die as truck run over him12 minutes ago
-
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur12 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard private hospitals15 minutes ago
-
Complete ban on display of weapons during election-2024: Sindh Interior Minister15 minutes ago