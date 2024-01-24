ATC acquits Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif in provocative talk case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders - Marriyum Aurangzeb and Mian Javed Latif - in a provocative talk case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders - Marriyum Aurangzeb and Mian Javed Latif - in a provocative talk case.

The court also acquitted two co-accused, ptv's former managing director Sohail Ali Khan, and director news Rashid Baig, in the case.

The court held that allegations of provocative talk could not be proved against the accused, while allowing their acquittal applications.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal announced the reserved decision on acquittal applications, filed by Marriyum Aurangzeb and others. The court had reserved its verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties.

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb also appeared in the court during Wednesday's proceedings. Talking to the media, she said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should talk about his performance while observing civility. She said that Bilawal was new in Lahore, adding that may be he had not seen PKLI, universities and Daanish schools.

She questioned the development initiatives being brought from Sindh to Punjab, and emphasised the rights of Sindh and Karachi to have essential infrastructure like metro buses and the orange train.

Marriyum said that the PPP was part of the decisions which were made by the PDM government. "We made joint decisions with consultation of all parties in the PDM government," she added.

She also referred to a Bloomberg report stating that Nawaz Sharif had demonstrated commendable economic performance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the case against Mian Javed Latif and Marriyum Aurangzeb was registered at the Green Town Police Station in 2022.

Earlier, in his final arguments, the defence counsel had submitted that the case was registered with a delay of five days, whereas the complainant had also retracted from his statement and there was no witness to the case now.