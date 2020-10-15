UrduPoint.com
ATC Acquits PTM Leaders From Check Post Attack Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:08 PM

Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Bannu Thursday acquitted Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders Mohsin Javed Dawar and Muhammad Ali Wazir on the charges of Kharkamar check post attack case during a hearing in Abbottabad. For security reasons, the ATC Bannu heard the case in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Bannu Thursday acquitted Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders Mohsin Javed Dawar and Muhammad Ali Wazir on the charges of Kharkamar check post attack case during a hearing in Abbottabad. For security reasons, the ATC Bannu heard the case in Abbottabad.

According to the details, the KPK government has withdrawn the case against the PTM leaders Mohsin Javed Dawar and Muhammad Ali Wazir, which was registered on the charges of attack on a check post Kharkamar in North Waziristan on February 20, 2019, when they were leading a protest rally.

The KP Law Department had filed an application at the ATC Bannu, stating that the government did not want to pursue the case in the larger interest of the nation. The application was filed through the Bannu district public prosecutor and ATC Bannu's senior public prosecutor.

While giving the verdict on Mohsin Dawar case the ATC Bannu Special Judge Baber Ali Khan said that we have accepted the government's application and decided to acquit Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir and declared Khan Wali, Noor Rehman, Gul Alam, Iftikhar, Rahimullah, Imran and Ihsanullah as fugitives in the same case.

