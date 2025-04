ATC acquits two in hate material case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted two accused in a case related to distribution of hate material

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted two accused in a case related to distribution of hate material.

ATC Judge Irfan Haider announced the verdict, ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused, Abdul Rehman and Abdul Waheed.

The court observed that the evidence presented was insufficient, leading to their acquittal.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore had registered a case against the two in 2023, alleging that they were affiliated with a banned organization and involved in the possession and distribution of hate material. They also faced accusations of collecting donations for terrorist activities.