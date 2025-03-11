Open Menu

ATC Acquits Two In Kidnap-for-ransom Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 09:34 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted two accused in a kidnap-for-ransom case, citing a lack of evidence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted two accused in a kidnap-for-ransom case, citing a lack of evidence.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict while allowing the acquittal application of the accused, Zulfiqar Muzaffar and Toqeer Akram.

In its ruling, the court stated that the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence to support the charges, making a conviction unlikely. It also noted that the complainant had retracted his initial statement, further weakening the case.

The Sundar police had registered the case against the accused in 2022.

