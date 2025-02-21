ATC acquits two men in acid attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday acquitted two men accused of throwing acid on a young boy following a minor altercation.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gul conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after reviewing arguments from both sides.

The court ruled in favour of the accused, stating that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence against accused Talha and Ali Hamza.

According to the defence, the accused and the victim worked at the same workshop, and the acid was accidentally spilled on the boy.

The case was registered at Shadbagh police station on the complaint of a citizen, Amjad, who alleged that the accused had thrown acid on his son, Fahad.