ATC acquitted accused in kidnap for ransom case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday absolved an accused in a kidnap for ransom case owing to inadequate evidence against him and ordered his release if not wanted in any other criminal case.

In case of abduction for ransom of 5th class student Hamza of Nuthia, Peshawar who was son of PESCO officer, the nominated accused namely Adam Khan has been acquitted by the ATC 1 Peshawar.

Regarding the crime case was registered with Bhana Mani police station under section 365 A PPC/ 7 ATA.

The accused was booked by the police after complaint of his father and were later arrested but were found innocent in during the trial.

The accused was acquitted on grounds of dubious charge, allegation of demand negated by CDR, absence of solid evidence of payment and irregularities in conduct of identification parade.