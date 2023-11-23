ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 10:56 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and vice chairman in different cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and vice chairman in different cases.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain adjourned the bail petitions without further proceeding due to the absence of the investigation officer.

During hearing, the prosecutor prayed the court to grant time for arguments in the said cases. He said that the case IO was also on leave today.

Meanwhile, Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s lawyer adopted the stance that the bail of two co-accused had already been confirmed by the court. The court, subsequently, adjourned the case till November 28.

