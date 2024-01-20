ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

(@Abdulla99267510)

The hearings have been adjourned without the proceedings as the judge was on leave.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2024) An anti-terrorism court on Saturday deferred the hearing of bail appeals for prominent political figures including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in May 9 cases.

During the previous hearing, the court had requested crucial records from the Station House Officers (SHOs) of all 12 police stations involved in the cases.

However, due to the absence of ATC Judge Malik Ijaz Asif, the proceedings have been postponed until January 24.

The case remains a focal point, and the upcoming hearing will likely shed further light on the legal developments surrounding these high-profile appeals.

Both the leaders had termed the cases politically motivated and said that they had nothing to do with the May 9 riots.