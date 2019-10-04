ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing till October 8

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the murder of Barrister Fahad Malik due to the absence of accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the murder of Barrister Fahad Malik due to the absence of accused.

The ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas it was disclosed that accused were unable to attend proceedings due to security issues.

The defence counsel completed the arguments over a plea filed under section 23 ATA on behalf of Hashim Malik.

During the previous hearing, the ATC had ordered to close the prosecution evidences.

The court directed the prosecution for submission of final arguments after which a questionnaire will be provided to accused Raja Arshad about the allegations levelled against him during the proceedings.

The final statement of the accused under section 342 CrPC will be recorded against the questionnaire on the next date of hearing.

The hearing of the case will be resumed on October 8.